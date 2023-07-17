COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus gas prices took a modest jump of just over a nickel as the post-holiday travel period gets underway, but motorists can fuel up for less in certain areas of the city.

According to GasBuddy’s survey of 500 stations in the Columbus area, the price for a gallon of gasoline rose 5.5 cents to an average price of $3.35. That average price is now 21.9 cents per gallon lower than one month ago, and 99 cents lower than this time one year ago.

Columbus Gas Prices Tracker

The cheapest gas station in Columbus on Sunday was priced at $2.65 a gallon with the most expensive topping out at $3.59, according to GasBuddy, a difference of 94 cents per gallon.

Nationally, the average price for a gallon of gas rose slightly by 3.4 cents to $3.53 per gallon. That price is 1.6 cents per gallon less than one month ago and 97.5 cents lower than one year ago.