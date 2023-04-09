COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus gas prices have spiked considerably entering the first full month of spring.

GasBuddy is reporting the average price for a gallon of gas in the Columbus area is $3.46, which is 26.9 cents more expensive than the previous week. That is also 7.9 cents higher than a month ago and 43.4 cents lower than a year ago.

Columbus Gas Prices Tracker

Nationally, gas went up just 8.7 cents, averaging $3.49 a gallon.

The cheapest gas station in the Columbus area was priced at $3.04 a gallon, while the most expensive was $3.52.