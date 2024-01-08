COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Not only did the ball drop to kick off the 2024 year, so did gas prices.

Columbus motorists saw gas prices plummet nearly 30 cents per gallon last week – 28.7 to be exact – to hit an average of $2.50 per gallon. According to GasBuddy’s survey of 500 stations in Columbus, prices in the area are now 38 cents per gallon lower than this time one month ago and 79.4 cents lower than one year ago.

Gas prices have dropped 45.9 cents in Columbus over the last two weeks.

Columbus Gas Prices Tracker

The cheapest gas station in the Columbus area was priced at $2.21 a gallon, while the most expensive was $2.99, a difference of 78 cents per gallon.

In Ohio, the average price of gas is down 16.2 cents from one week ago, also averaging out at $2.61 per gallon, while nationally, gas prices went down 3.8 cents to $3.03 per gallon.

According to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, declining gas prices could continue into February.

“With a record rise in gasoline inventories last week as demand was anemic during the holidays, motorists have provided the catalyst for falling prices,” he said. “If demand remains weak, gasoline prices could fall further.”