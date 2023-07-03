COLUMBUS, OHIO (WCMH) – The average price for a gallon of gasoline in Columbus is at its lowest point since late April after rates dropped another eight cents last week.

This marks the 10th time in 12 weeks that prices have dropped, with the most recent decline totaling 23 cents per gallon over the past three weeks.

According to GasBuddy’s survey of 500 stations in the Columbus area, the price for a gallon of gasoline is at an average of $3.41. Despite the recent trend, that average price is still 5.2 cents per gallon higher than one month ago, but a welcome $1.36 lower than this time one year ago.

Columbus Gas Prices Tracker

The cheapest gas station in Columbus was priced at $3.08 a gallon with the most expensive topping out at $3.69, according to GasBuddy. Nationally, the average price for a gallon of gas fell slightly, at 4.1 cents to $3.50 per gallon.