FILE- A customer pumps gas into his vehicle at this Madison, Miss., Sam’s Club, on May 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus gas prices have experienced a healthy jump this past week to creep up above $3.50 a gallon.

After a near 8 cents drop last week, GasBuddy is reporting that the average price for gas in Columbus went up 24 cents to $3.52 a gallon. That is 9 cents more expensive than a month ago, but 27 cents lower than a year ago.

Columbus Gas Prices Tracker

Nationally, gas prices have gone up 16.5 cents, up to $3.72 a gallon.

The cheapest gas station in the Columbus area was priced at $2.99 a gallon, while the most expensive was $3.59.