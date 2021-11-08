COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus saw a 15 cent price increase in gas during the past week.

According to GasBuddy, the average cost of gas in the Columbus area is now $3.31, which is 22.9 cents higher than a month ago, and $1.22 higher than a year ago.

GasBuddy says the cheapest gas station in Columbus is $2.89 a gallon, while the most expensive is $3.43.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.41 Monday. The national average is up 15.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.31 higher than a year ago.