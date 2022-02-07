COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus drivers saw a big jump in gas prices during the past week.

GasBuddy reports the average price for a gallon of gas in the Columbus area is $3.26. That’s an increase of 14.8 cents since last week, and 15.2 cents higher than a month ago.

Prices are also 90.6 cents higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy the cheapest station in the Columbus area is $2.89 a gallon, while the most expensive is $3.33.

Nationally, prices have risen 8 cents and average $3.42 a gallon.