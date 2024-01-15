COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As temperatures in Columbus dropped to single digits, gas prices rose for the first time in two weeks.

Gas prices in Columbus went up 35 cents this past week to hit an average of $2.85 per gallon, according to GasBuddy. That is nearly 10 cents higher than one month ago and 36 cents lower at this time last year.

Columbus Gas Prices Tracker

The cheapest gas station in the Columbus area was priced at $2.55 a gallon, while the most expensive was $3.19. In Ohio, the average price of gas is up 21 cents from one week ago, averaging out at $2.61 per gallon, while nationally, gas prices went up less than one cent to $3.04 per gallon.

According to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, the recent attack by the United States on Houthi vessels in the Red Sea has kept the oil market volatile. “Gasoline inventories also saw another large rise, putting some downward pressure on gas prices, and leaving an opportunity for the national average to potentially briefly fall below $3 per gallon,” said De Haan.