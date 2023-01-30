COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gas prices in Columbus have seen another increase amidst a steady rise to start 2023.

GasBuddy is reporting the average price for a gallon of gas in the Columbus area is $3.60, which is 10.8 cents higher than the previous week. That is also 58.8 cents higher than a month ago and 49.4 cents higher than a year ago.

Nationally, gas went up 9.7 cents, averaging $3.49 a gallon.

The cheapest gas station in the Columbus area was priced at $2.98 a gallon, while the most expensive was $3.79.