COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The average cost for gasoline in the Columbus area is down nearly four cents.

According to GasBuddy, the average cost for a gallon of gas in the Columbus area is $3.27, which is 3.9 cents cheaper than last week.

Prices are 1.8 cents higher than a month ago, and $1.28 higher than a year ago.

GasBuddy reports the cheapest station in Columbus is priced at $2.95 while the most expensive is $3.49.

Nationally, the average price of gasoline has fallen 2.6 cents compared to the previous week.