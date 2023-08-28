COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus gas prices have taken a slight dip once again as we approach September and the Fall.

After a decrease of nearly six cents last week, GasBuddy is reporting that the average price for gas in Columbus went down another 8.5 cents to $3.52 a gallon. That is identical to the prices a month ago, but 8.1 cents higher than a year ago.

Columbus Gas Prices Tracker

Nationally, gas prices have gone down 4 cents, down to $3.78 a gallon.

The cheapest gas station in the Columbus area was priced at $2.99 a gallon, while the most expensive was $3.70.