COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus gas prices have gone down again as Thanksgiving approaches and holiday travel kicks into high gear.

GasBuddy is reporting the average price for a gallon of gas in the Columbus area is $3.62, which is 14.3 cents lower than the previous week. That is nearly 9 cents lower than prices a month ago and almost 40 cents higher than a year ago.

Nationally, gas has dropped 11.9 cents, down to $3.64 a gallon on average.

The cheapest gas station in the Columbus area was priced at $2.99 a gallon, while the most expensive was $3.99.