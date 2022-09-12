Premium Getty Image for WFLA USE ONLY

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gas prices in Columbus are back down again after a price increase last week.

GasBuddy is reporting the average price for a gallon of gas in the Columbus area is $3.48, which is 12.3 cents lower than the previous week. That is the same price as a month ago and 50 cents higher than a year ago.

Nationally, gas has dropped 7.6 cents, down to $3.67 a gallon on average.

The cheapest gas station in the Columbus area was priced at $3.08 a gallon, while the most expensive was $3.89.