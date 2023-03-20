COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Gas prices saw a slight decline for a second consecutive week, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 500 stations.

GasBuddy reports the average price for a gallon of gas in Columbus dropped 7.7 cents to $3.30 per gallon. That price per gallon is 10.9 cents higher than a month ago but 69.9 cents lower than one year ago.

Columbus Gas Price Tracker

The cheapest gas station in Columbus was priced at $3.10 a gallon with the most expensive topping out at $3.49, according to GasBuddy. Nationally, the average price for a gallon of gas dipped 4.2 cents per gallon, averaging $3.40.