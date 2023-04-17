COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – After two weeks of hefty increases, the average gas price in Columbus dipped nearly eight cents per gallon last week.

GasBuddy reports the average price for a gallon of gas in Columbus dropped to $3.64 Monday, which is 7.8 cents lower than the previous week. However, that price per gallon is 32.7 cents higher than one month ago, while at the same time listed as 6.9 cents lower than one year ago.

The cheapest gas station in Columbus was priced at $3.33 a gallon with the most expensive topping out at $3.79, according to GasBuddy.

Nationally, the average price for a gallon of gas increased by 7.6 cents per gallon, averaging $3.65.