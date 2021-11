COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Drivers in the Columbus area are seeing lower gas prices.

According to GasBuddy, the price of gasoline in the Columbus area has dropped 4.3 cents compared to last week, to an average of $3.17 a gallon.

Gas prices in the area are unchanged from a month ago and $1.21 higher than a year ago.

The cheapest gas in Columbus is $2.76 a gallon while the most expensive is $3.39.

The national average of the price of gas has fallen 3.4 cents to $3.37 a gallon.