COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gas prices in the Columbus area are down a few cents compared to the past week.

According to GasBuddy.com, Columbus gas prices now average $2.94 a gallon, which is 3.1 cents cheaper than the previous week.

Prices in the area are 19.5 cents lower than a month ago, but 72.8 cents higher than a year ago.

The cheapest gas station in the Columbus area is $2.56, while the most expensive is $3.37.

Nationally, the average price for gas is $3.27 a gallon, which is .9 cents lower than last week.