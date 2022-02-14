COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gas prices got slightly cheaper in the Columbus area during the past week.

GasBuddy reports the average price for a gallon of gas around Columbus is $3.22, which is 3.4 cents cheaper than it was the previous week.

Prices are 15.4 cents higher than a month ago and 77.2 cents higher than a year ago.

The cheapest station in Columbus was priced at $2.89 while the most expensive was $3.41, according to GasBuddy.

Nationally, the average price per gallon is $3.47, or 4.6 cents higher than last week.