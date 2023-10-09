COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – For the third consecutive week Columbus gas prices are on the decline.

According to GasBuddy’s survey of 500 stations, the price for a gallon of gasoline dropped by 13.4 cents per gallon last week, to $3.27 per gallon. The most recent fall in prices makes it a three-week total drop of 37.2 cents per gallon.

The current price is 27.4 cents less expensive than a month ago, and 68.5 cents lower than this time from one year ago. Nationally, gas prices also decreased by 10.2 cents to $3.67 a gallon.

Columbus Gas Prices Tracker

The cheapest gas station in the Columbus area was priced at $2.75 a gallon, while the most expensive was $4.49, a difference of $1.74 per gallon. Prices could continue to fall even further, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“At long last, the decline in gas prices that we’ve been waiting to see has arrived, and the locomotive of falling prices has only recently started on a downhill, gaining momentum,” De Haan said. “I remain optimistic the national average could decline another 25-45 cents by late November.”