COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Gas prices in Columbus took a dip for the third week in a row and seventh time over the past two months.

According to GasBuddy’s survey of 500 stations in the Columbus area, the price for a gallon of gasoline dropped nearly 10 cents (9.7) to average $3.35. That price is 1.9 cents per gallon lower than one month ago and $1.46 lower than this time one year ago.

Columbus Gas Prices Tracker

The cheapest gas station in Columbus was priced at $3.09 a gallon with the most expensive topping out at $3.69, according to GasBuddy. Nationally, the average price for a gallon of gas dropped 3.9 cents to $3.51 per gallon, though head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy Patrick De Haan warns prices could increase soon.

“While the national average drifted lower last week as oil prices cooled off, the drop may be temporary. OPEC+ agreed Sunday to additional production cuts, while Saudi Arabia is going above and beyond and cutting July production,” De Haan said. “It’s likely that as a result of the production cut, oil prices could rally this week, pushing gasoline prices higher as early as mid-week. How long any rise in gas prices lasts is up in the air, but I do not yet believe motorists need to be worried. Any rise in average prices should be fairly small.”