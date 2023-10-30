COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – As predicted by experts with GasBuddy, the authoritative voice for gas prices with station-level data, the recent rise in gas prices was brief, as prices dropped for the fifth time in six weeks.

According to GasBuddy’s survey of 500 stations, the price of a gallon of gasoline dropped by 8.9 cents, averaging $3.14 per gallon last week, nearly erasing an increase of 12 cents from the previous week.

The current price is 25.5 cents lower than one month ago and 45 cents lower than this time one year ago. Nationally, gas prices dropped by 5.3 cents to $3.45 per gallon.

Columbus Gas Prices Tracker

The cheapest gas station in the Columbus area was priced at $2.75 a gallon, while the most expensive was $3.49, a difference of 74 cents per gallon. Prices could drop again in the coming weeks, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“Average gasoline prices have fallen for a sixth straight week (nationally) in nearly every state, with the national average now at its lowest level since March,” said De Haan. “For now, I believe we could see a further 10-20 cent drop in the in the weeks ahead, but any jolt in the delicate Middle East still holds the potential to disrupt the drop we’re seeing.”