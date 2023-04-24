COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The average local gas price took another modest dip last week, dropping nine cents per gallon, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 500 stations in Columbus.

GasBuddy reports the average price for a gallon of gas in Columbus dropped to $3.55 Monday, 9.0 cents lower than the previous week. However, that price per gallon is still 31.6 cents higher than one month ago, while at the same time listed as 14.9 cents lower than one year ago.

The cheapest gas station in Columbus was priced at $3.28 a gallon with the most expensive topping out at $3.79, according to GasBuddy.

Nationally, the average price for a gallon of gas fell slightly by 0.8 cents per gallon, averaging $3.64.