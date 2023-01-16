COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gas prices in Columbus saw a slight decline this past week entering the MLK holiday weekend.

GasBuddy is reporting the average price for a gallon of gas in the Columbus area is $3.21, which is 8.1 cents cheaper than the previous week. That is also 25.2 cents higher than a month ago and 14.9 cents higher than a year ago.

Columbus Gas Prices Tracker

Nationally, gas went up just 2.5 cents, averaging $3.28 a gallon.

The cheapest gas station in the Columbus area was priced at $2.76 a gallon, while the most expensive was $3.59.