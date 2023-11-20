COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – After a brief disruption in falling gas prices, the cost of a gallon of gasoline is on the decline again in Columbus heading into a major travel weekend.

According to GasBuddy’s survey of 500 stations, the price of a gallon of gasoline fell by 8.4 cents last week, averaging $3.17 per gallon last week, after spiking by 18 cents the previous week.

The current price is 8.2 cents lower than one month ago and 45.0 cents lower than this time one year ago. In Ohio, the average price of gas dropped by 10.1 cents to $3.11 per gallon, while nationally, gas prices dropped for a ninth consecutive week, this time by 6.2 cents to $3.27 per gallon.

Columbus Gas Prices Tracker

The cheapest gas station in the Columbus area was priced at $2.89 a gallon, while the most expensive was $3.49, a difference of 60 cents per gallon. The highest price in the state was $4.45.

According to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, gas prices, which have reached their lowest average since January, could continue to dip heading into Thanksgiving and beyond.

“GasBuddy now counts over 65,000 stations with a price of $2.99 per gallon or lower, while 11 states are seeing average prices below $3.00. In addition, we could see five more states join the sub-$3 club by Thanksgiving,” De Haan said. “The fall in gas prices, largely seasonal due to weakening gasoline demand, could extend for another week or two, leading to potentially the lowest gas prices since 2021 by Christmas.”