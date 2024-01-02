COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – After a brief hike in gas prices in and around the Columbus area, prices at the pump are trending down once again.

According to GasBuddy, Columbus gas prices dropped 18.2 cents per gallon over the last week of 2023 to hit an average of $2.76 a gallon. The current price is 21.4 cents lower than one month ago and 32.3 cents lower than this time one year ago.

In Ohio, the average price of gas is 11.9 cents lower than a week ago, also averaging out at $2.76 per gallon, while nationally, gas prices went down 1.6 cents to $3.06 per gallon.

Columbus Gas Prices Tracker

The cheapest gas station in the Columbus area was priced at $2.48 a gallon, while the most expensive was $3.08.

According to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, declining gas prices could continue into February.

“While gas prices have risen in some areas, such as California after refinery snags emerged, other states have returned to declines, falling below $3 per gallon for the first time since 2021,” he said. “The Great Lakes and Gulf Coast offer some of the nation’s lowest gas prices, with the window of opportunity holding for the next few weeks to potentially re-test some of the levels seen a few weeks ago.”