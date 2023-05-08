COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A fourth consecutive drop in Columbus gas prices has the average price for a gallon of gas down nearly 40 cents from one month ago.

According to GasBuddy’s survey of 500 stations in Columbus, the price for a gallon of gas in Columbus dropped 12.5 cents to an average price of $3.33 per gallon. That price per gallon is 39 cents per gallon lower than one month ago and 73.0 cents lower than one year ago.

Columbus Gas Prices Tracker

The cheapest gas station in Columbus was priced at $2.99 a gallon with the most expensive topping out at $3.72, according to GasBuddy.

Nationally, the average price for a gallon of gas also dipped slightly, 7.5 cents per gallon, averaging $3.50.