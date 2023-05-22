COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – According to Patrick De Haan, gas prices should see a slight increase heading into Memorial Day weekend, but only after the average price of gasoline dropped nearly a dime last week.

De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy said, “I continue to be optimistic that the national average will remain under $4 per gallon for most of, if not the entire summer, with Americans spending a combined $1.6 billion less on gasoline over Memorial Day weekend this year compared to last.”

Central Ohioans spent 9.7 cents per gallon less for a gallon of gasoline last week, with the average price setting in at $3.54, which is also 2.4 cents lower than one month ago and 91.1 cents lower than one year ago.

Columbus Gas Prices Tracker

The cheapest gas station in Columbus was priced at $2.99 a gallon with the most expensive topping out at $3.69, according to GasBuddy.

Nationally, the average price for a gallon of gas remained at $3.51 from last week.