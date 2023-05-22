COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – According to Patrick De Haan, gas prices should see a slight increase heading into Memorial Day weekend, but only after the average price of gasoline dropped nearly a dime last week.
De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy said, “I continue to be optimistic that the national average will remain under $4 per gallon for most of, if not the entire summer, with Americans spending a combined $1.6 billion less on gasoline over Memorial Day weekend this year compared to last.”
Central Ohioans spent 9.7 cents per gallon less for a gallon of gasoline last week, with the average price setting in at $3.54, which is also 2.4 cents lower than one month ago and 91.1 cents lower than one year ago.
The cheapest gas station in Columbus was priced at $2.99 a gallon with the most expensive topping out at $3.69, according to GasBuddy.
Nationally, the average price for a gallon of gas remained at $3.51 from last week.