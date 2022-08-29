COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gas prices in Columbus are going back down just one week after a price increase.

GasBuddy is reporting the average price for a gallon of gas in the Columbus area is $3.44, which is 13.7 cents lower than the previous week. That is 42.2 cents cheaper than a month ago, but 47 cents higher than a year ago.

Nationally, gas has dropped 5.0 cents, down to $3.81 a gallon on average.

The cheapest gas station in the Columbus area was priced at $2.89 a gallon, while the most expensive was $3.89.