COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gas prices got slightly cheaper than a week ago for Columbus drivers.

According to GasBuddy, the average price for a gallon of gas for the Columbus area was $4 a gallon, which is 6.6 cents cheaper than last week.

Prices are 65.8 cents higher than a month ago, and $1.40 higher than a year ago.

The cheapest gas station in the Columbus area, according to GasBuddy, was $3.76 a gallon, while the most expensive was $4.39.

Nationally, a gallon of gas averaged $4.23, which is 9 cents cheaper than last week.