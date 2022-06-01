COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Prices for a gallon of gas in the Columbus area was slightly cheaper than a week ago.

GasBuddy reports the price for a gallon of gas in Columbus was $4.41, which is 2.9 cents cheaper than the previous week. That is 53.4 cents higher than a month ago, however, and $1.45 higher than a year ago.

The cheapest gas station in Columbus was priced at $3.95 a gallon, while the most expensive was $4.87, according to GasBuddy.

Nationally, the average price of gas has risen 0.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.60.