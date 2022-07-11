COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gas prices in the Columbus area continue to get cheaper as the average price moves further away from $5.00 a gallon.

GasBuddy is reporting the average price for a gallon of gas in the Columbus area is $4.57, which is 18.8 cents cheaper than the previous week. That is also 46.7 cents cheaper than a month ago, but $1.55 higher than a year ago.

Nationally, gas has dropped 12.8 cents, down to $4.66 a gallon.

The cheapest gas station in the Columbus area was priced at $4.09 a gallon, while the most expensive was $4.99.