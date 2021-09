COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The average price of gasoline around Columbus has dropped five cents in the past week.

The latest numbers released from GasBuddy.com show the average price per gallon of gas in the Columbus area is around $2.97. That’s five cents less than the previous week, and five cents lower than a month ago.

Prices are 94 cents more than they were a year ago, however.

GasBuddy reports the cheapest gas in the Columbus area is priced at $2.69 a gallon, while the most expensive is $3.29.