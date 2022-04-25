COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gas prices in the Columbus area remained nearly the same from the previous week.

According to GasBuddy, the average price for a gallon of gas in the Columbus area is $3.70, which is one cent cheaper than last week.

Prices are 26 cents lower than a month ago and 88.5 cents higher than a year ago.

GasBuddy reports the cheapest gas station in Columbus was $3.30 a gallon, while the most expensive was $4.09.

Nationally, the price for a gallon of gas increased 4.4 cents to $4.11. That is 13.3 cents cheaper than a month ago, but $1.24 higher than a year ago.