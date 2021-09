COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Gas prices in the Columbus area are a bit cheaper than they were last week.

According to GasBuddy, gas prices around Columbus are down seven cents, compared to the same time in the previous week.

Prices are averaging around $3.02 a gallon, which is 4.9 cents higher than a month ago and 94.7 cents higher than a year ago.

The cheapest station in Columbus is priced at $2.73 a gallon, while the most expensive is $3.20, according to GasBuddy price reports.