COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The price of gas in the Columbus area continues to drop from where it was just a few weeks ago.

According to GasBuddy, the average price for a gallon of gas in Columbus is $3.89, which is 6.5 cents cheaper than last week.

Prices are 11.4 cents higher than a month ago, and $1.07 higher than a year ago.

GasBuddy reports the cheapest gas station in Columbus was $3.59 a gallon, while the most expensive was $4.15.

Nationally, the price for gas was down 5.4 cents a gallon, averaging $4.17.