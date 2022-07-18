COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gas prices in the Columbus area took another big drop as the average price moves closer to the $4.00 mark.

GasBuddy is reporting the average price for a gallon of gas in the Columbus area is $4.35, which is 22.8 cents cheaper than the previous week. That is also 61.5 cents cheaper than a month ago, but $1.19 higher than a year ago. Columbus Gas Prices Tracker

Nationally, gas has dropped 15.8 cents, down to $4.51 a gallon.

The cheapest gas station in the Columbus area was priced at $3.85 a gallon, while the most expensive was $4.99.