COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus gas prices continue to drop as the average price is now closing in on $3.50 a gallon.

GasBuddy is reporting the average price for a gallon of gas in the Columbus area is $3.58, which is 19.8 cents cheaper than the previous week. That is more than a dollar cheaper than a month ago, but 47.4 cents higher than a year ago.

Nationally, gas has dropped 15.8 cents, down to $4.01 a gallon on average.

The cheapest gas station in the Columbus area was priced at $3.09 a gallon, while the most expensive was $4.93.