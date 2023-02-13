COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gas prices have dropped in Columbus for the second week in a row.

GasBuddy reports the average price for a gallon of gas in Columbus stands at $3.32 Monday, which is 14.8 cents lower than the previous week. That is 12.9 cents higher than a month ago and nearly 10 cents higher than a year ago.

The cheapest gas station in Columbus was priced at $2.78 a gallon with the most expensive topping out at $3.89, according to GasBuddy.

Nationally, the average price for a gallon of gas has fallen seven cents in the last week, averaging $4.53, the lowest national average since March 2022.