COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The drop in Columbus gas prices continues this summer as the average hit below $3.50 this week.

GasBuddy is reporting the average price for a gallon of gas in the Columbus area is $3.46, which is 11.9 cents cheaper than the previous week. That is nearly a dollar cheaper than a month ago, but 46.9 cents higher than a year ago.

Nationally, gas has dropped 9.9 cents, down to $3.92 a gallon on average.

The cheapest gas station in the Columbus area was priced at $3.05 a gallon, while the most expensive was $4.93.