COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gas prices in the Columbus area continue to get cheaper but remain near record highs.

GasBuddy is reporting the average price for a gallon of gas in the Columbus area is $4.75, which is 10.6 cents cheaper than the previous week. That is also 6.2 cents cheaper than a month ago, but $1.65 higher than a year ago.

Nationally, gas has dropped 10.4 cents, down to $4.78 a gallon.

The cheapest gas station in the Columbus area was priced at $4.30 a gallon, while the most expensive was $5.09.