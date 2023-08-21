COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus motorists experienced a slight decline in gas prices last week, but with hurricane season picking up in the United States, future rates will be on shaky ground.

After local prices jumped by 20 cents last week, GasBuddy is reporting that the average price for gas in Columbus dipped slightly, by 5.9 cents, to $3.60 a gallon. That price is 30.7 cents more expensive than a month ago, and 2.9 cents higher than this time from one year ago.

Columbus Gas Prices Tracker

Nationally, gas prices remained at $3.82 a gallon. However, the cheapest gas station in the Columbus area was still priced at $2.99 a gallon, while the most expensive was $3.77, a difference of 78 cents per gallon.

With hurricane activity picking up in the Atlantic Ocean, a GasBuddy spokesperson says prices at the pump might be unstable moving forward.

“With California facing a deluge of water from Tropical Storm Hilary, some level of refinery problems that could impact gasoline prices could arise, and with eyes on a more active Atlantic, the next few weeks will bring additional volatility to what motorists can expect at the pump,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.