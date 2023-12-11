COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – National gas prices have hit the lowest mark of 2023 and Ohio is now one of 23 states with average gas prices at $2.99 or less.

Last week in Columbus prices dropped 10.3 cents per gallon to an average of $2.86, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 500 stations in the metro area. It marks the fourth decline in a row and ninth in the previous 11 weeks after average prices dropped below $3 per gallon the previous week.

The current price is 40.2 cents lower than one month ago and 25.1 cents lower than this time one year ago. In Ohio, the average price of gas dropped by 11.7 cents to $2.81 per gallon, while nationally, gas prices dropped for a 12th consecutive week, this time by 9.6 cents to $3.11 per gallon, the lowest level of 2023.

Columbus Gas Prices Tracker

The cheapest gas station in the Columbus area was priced at $2.63 a gallon, while the most expensive was $3.29, a difference of 66 cents per gallon.

According to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, low demand is at the forefront of the decline, which could continue through the rest of the year.

“For the 12th straight week, or three straight months, the national average has continued to decline, now at its lowest level of 2023 heading into the prime of the holiday season as oil prices continue to struggle amidst cooling demand,” De Haan said. “The trend is likely to continue in most states this week, while the national average could soon fall below $3.05 per gallon, the lowest since 2021.”