COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Despite an uptick in travel, the Fourth of July holiday period did not bring about a spike in gas prices. In fact, for the 11th time in 13 weeks the average price for a gallon of gasoline in Columbus decreased.

Last week the price for a gallon of gasoline fell to its lowest point since late April. This week GasBuddy is reporting another drop of 10 cents per gallon. The most recent decline now totals 33 cents per gallon over the past month.

Columbus Gas Prices Tracker

According to GasBuddy’s survey of 500 stations in the Columbus area, the price for a gallon of gasoline is at an average of $3.30. That average price is now 33.3 cents per gallon lower than one month ago, and $1.28 lower than this time one year ago.

The cheapest gas station in Columbus was priced at $2.79 a gallon with the most expensive topping out at $3.69, according to GasBuddy. Nationally, the average price for a gallon of gas remained unchanged at $3.50 per gallon, though that price is 8.4 cents per gallon less than one month ago.