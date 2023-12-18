COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Gas prices in Columbus continue to trend downward, a welcome sight for the up-and-coming holiday travel period.

For the fifth week in a row and 10th time in the past 12 weeks, the average gas price in Columbus has dropped, this time by 13.8 cents to an average of $2.72 per gallon.

The current price is 45.4 cents lower than one month ago and 18.6 cents lower than this time one year ago. In Ohio, the average price of gas dropped by 12.3 cents to $2.69 per gallon, while nationally, gas prices dropped for a 13th consecutive week, this time by 8.6 cents to $3.03 per gallon, the lowest level of 2023.

Columbus Gas Prices Tracker

The cheapest gas station in the Columbus area was priced at $2.53 a gallon, while the most expensive was $3.09, a difference of 56 cents per gallon.

According to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, the lower fuel prices not only have a positive impact on motorists, but also the economy.

“Gasoline could see its average fall below $3 this week while the price of diesel has just fallen below $4 for the first time since July, also very welcome news for the economy as nearly all goods are impacted by the price of diesel,” he said. “While the declines may soon come to an end as the price of oil has rebounded from recent lows, we could see a gentler 2024 at the pump for motorists.”