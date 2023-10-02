COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus gas prices are on the decline once again in what could be a national trend during the early weeks of fall.

According to GasBuddy’s survey of 500 stations, the price for a gallon of gasoline dropped by 12.7 cents per gallon, to $3.40 per gallon. That price is 21.8 cents less expensive than a month ago, and 27.4 cents lower than this time from one year ago.

Columbus Gas Prices Tracker

Nationally, gas prices also decreased by 3.5 cents to $3.77 a gallon.

The cheapest gas station in the Columbus area was priced at $2.91 a gallon, while the most expensive was $3.69, a difference of 78 cents per gallon. Those prices could fall even further soon, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“Most of the nation saw a noticeable decline in gasoline prices,” De Haan said. With California allowing the transition to winter gasoline to begin immediately, easing supply concerns, we’re likely to see nearly the entire country see gasoline prices trend lower in the week(s) ahead.”