COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Gasoline prices continue to fluctuate, with last week’s drop of over a dime per gallon a welcome change to Columbus motorists after the previous week’s increase.

According to GasBuddy’s survey of 500 stations, the price for a gallon of gasoline dropped by 11.1 cents per gallon, to $3.53 per gallon. That price is 0.6 cents more expensive than a month ago, and 0.3 cents higher than this time from one year ago.

Columbus Gas Prices Tracker

Nationally, gas prices also decreased by 3.1 cents to $3.80 a gallon.

The cheapest gas station in the Columbus area was still priced at $2.99 a gallon, while the most expensive was $3.75, a difference of 76 cents per gallon.