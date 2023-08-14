COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus gas prices caught up to national rates last week with a jump of over 20 cents, while the national average saw only a rise of mere pennies last week.
After local prices dropped over a nickel last week, bucking the national trend, GasBuddy is reporting that the average price for gas in Columbus went up 20.2 cents to $3.66 a gallon. That price is 29.2 cents more expensive than a month ago, and 19.6 cents higher than this time from one year ago.
Nationally, gas prices continue to rise, but only slightly, increasing by 2.5 cents, up to $3.82 a gallon. However, the cheapest gas station in the Columbus area was still priced at $2.99 a gallon, while the most expensive was $3.89, a difference of 90 cents per gallon.