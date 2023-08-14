COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus gas prices caught up to national rates last week with a jump of over 20 cents, while the national average saw only a rise of mere pennies last week.

After local prices dropped over a nickel last week, bucking the national trend, GasBuddy is reporting that the average price for gas in Columbus went up 20.2 cents to $3.66 a gallon. That price is 29.2 cents more expensive than a month ago, and 19.6 cents higher than this time from one year ago.

Columbus Gas Prices Tracker

Nationally, gas prices continue to rise, but only slightly, increasing by 2.5 cents, up to $3.82 a gallon. However, the cheapest gas station in the Columbus area was still priced at $2.99 a gallon, while the most expensive was $3.89, a difference of 90 cents per gallon.