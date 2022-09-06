COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The fluctuation of gas prices continues in Columbus as another price increase follows a decrease from last week.

GasBuddy is reporting the average price for a gallon of gas in the Columbus area is $3.59, which is 13.9 cents higher than the previous week. That is 2.4 cents cheaper than a month ago, but 56 cents higher than a year ago.

Nationally, gas has dropped 7.7 cents, down to $3.75 a gallon on average.

The cheapest gas station in the Columbus area was priced at $3.19 a gallon, while the most expensive was $3.89.