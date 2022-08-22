COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After numerous weeks of gas prices dropping in Columbus, the average price increased over the past week.

GasBuddy is reporting the average price for a gallon of gas in the Columbus area is $3.57, which is 10.8 cents higher than the previous week. That is more than 50 cents cheaper than a month ago, but 66.6 cents higher than a year ago.

Nationally, gas has dropped 5.1 cents, down to $3.86 a gallon on average.

The cheapest gas station in the Columbus area was priced at $3.17 a gallon, while the most expensive was $4.93.