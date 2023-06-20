COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – After a nearly 30 cent jump in gas prices one week ago, the price for a gallon of gasoline in Columbus is back on the decline.

According to GasBuddy’s survey of 500 stations in the Columbus area, the price for a gallon of gasoline dropped 7.6 cents to top out an average of $3.56. Despite prices falling in eight of the past 10 weeks, that average price is 0.9 cents per gallon higher than one month ago, but still $1.39 lower than this time one year ago.

Columbus Gas Prices Tracker

The cheapest gas station in Columbus was priced at $3.14 a gallon with the most expensive topping out at $3.71, according to GasBuddy. Nationally, the average price for a gallon of gas fell slightly, at 1.4 cents to $3.56 per gallon.